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Bitcoin holds between $61,000 resistance and $58,200 support

Bitcoin stuck between $61K resistance and $58.2K support

Bitcoin is trading in a narrow range with heavy liquidation interest at $58,200 and strong resistance around $61,000. Leverage clusters on both sides, keeping price movement compressed after recent volatility.

The observed setup comes from social discovery feeds and highlights concentrated liquidity zones. Traders are watching these levels as key reference points, but the signal remains a snapshot — not a directional forecast.

Market fragility continues. Derivatives positioning, liquidity conditions, wallet flows, and macro volatility could override this technical structure. A break of either level, rapid derivatives shifts, or internal custody movements would invalidate the current read.

Next verification steps:

Review liquidation heatmaps at $58.2K and $61K on CoinGlass or Hyblock.

Track spot liquidity and volume.

Watch daily close structure for confirmation.

Until external data confirms these clusters, this remains a market watchpoint rather than a confirmed trading signal.