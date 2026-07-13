Bitcoin rebounds to $64,000 and tests $65,000 resistance

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Bitcoin rebounds to $64K; $65K resistance in sight

Bitcoin bounced back toward $64,000. Bulls now face supply stacked near $65,000.

The first leg proved demand is alive. The next move must absorb sellers above.

Price recovered toward $64,000 after a tough stretch with liquidations and supply worries

Overhead resistance sits near $65,000 where profit-taking may hit

ETF flows, government wallet moves, and liquidity shifts could reinforce or cap the rebound

Round numbers focus attention. More important is the supply cluster above the range. Dip buyers may take profit. Trapped holders may exit. That’s the resistance test.

A clean break can reset sentiment fast. A rejection implies the market needs more time to digest recent volatility.

This is not just a chart. ETF flow swings, government wallet movement, and broader liquidity changes matter. These factors can support or fade the bounce.

The tape has shifted from panic to a more balanced test. Bulls reclaimed ground. The next sessions show if the recovery has depth.

What to watch next:

Break and hold above $65,000

Rejection at resistance and renewed profit-taking

ETF net flows and on-chain wallet activity

Source: Arkham market and wallet data via Arkham.