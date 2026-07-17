Bitcoin drops below $63,000 amid tech selloff; buyers eye $61,500 support

Bearish

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Tech selloff hit crypto. Bitcoin slipped below $63,000, shifting focus to $61,500 support (NewsBTC).

BTC still trades with macro risk. Liquidity, equity stress, ETF flows, and derivatives leverage all matter (NewsBTC).

A break under $63,000 marks a short‑term tone shift. Buyers must defend lower support or momentum can push to the next cluster (NewsBTC).

Why $61,500 matters: it’s where the market looks for spot bids, less selling, and a pause in forced liquidations. The quality of any bounce will be the tell (NewsBTC).

ETF backdrop endures, but macro can overwhelm near term. Stability at support and a reset in leverage would repair tone; a clean break would shift attention to lower liquidity pockets (NewsBTC).

BTC fell below $63,000 as risk appetite faded with tech stocks (NewsBTC).

Traders are watching demand near $61,500 for support (NewsBTC).

Move looks macro-led, not crypto-specific, but follow-through is key now (NewsBTC).

Source: based on Arkham Intelligence data; report by NewsBTC (article page).