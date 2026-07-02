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Bitcoin ETFs lose $294M as Ethereum and Solana funds attract inflows

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U.S. Bitcoin ETFs See $294M Outflow as Ethereum and Solana Funds Attract Inflows

U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded outflows of $294.62 million on July 1, while Ethereum and Solana exchange‑traded products showed net inflows.

This marked a continuation of redemptions from Bitcoin‑linked funds and a potential rotation toward alternative crypto assets.

Data from Farside Investors confirmed the outflow figure for Bitcoin ETFs. Corresponding dashboards for Ethereum and Solana showed opposite movement, suggesting selective repositioning by institutional investors—rather than a full retreat from crypto ETPs.

Analysts note the recent divergence reflects asset‑specific sentiment, not a broad market exit.

The flows align with growing institutional interest in non‑Bitcoin products amid pending regulatory decisions and protocol updates across the sector.

Traders are advised to distinguish verified data from speculation: Solana‑tracking products referenced are overseas or futures‑based, not U.S. spot ETFs.

While the inflow shift may support near‑term optimism for Ethereum‑ and Solana‑related assets, it does not imply a structural trend until confirmed by future ETF filings and on‑chain metrics.

Source: Farside Investors