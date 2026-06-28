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Bitcoin holds $59K support as Q2 ends with consecutive losses

Bitcoin Holds $59K Support as Q2 Ends with Back-to-Back Losses

Bitcoin BTC dipped below $60,000, testing and defending the $59,000–$60,000 support zone. Both BTC and ETH are set to close Q2 in the red, marking rare consecutive quarterly losses.

Thin liquidity and fragile price direction have traders focusing on verifiable market signals — spot flows, wallet movements, derivatives positioning, and official ecosystem updates.

Quarterly weakness in the first half of the year is unusual, making the upcoming close a key point of interest for market participants.

Analysts stress avoiding premature bear market calls or panic language. ETF outflows, wallet transfers, and developer updates can be misinterpreted and do not guarantee immediate price impact.

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