Негативная

Bitcoin price holds $62,000 support as tech market weakness spreads

**BTC Stuck Near $62.6K as Tech Market Weakness Spills Into Crypto**

Bitcoin is trading at $62,600, flat on the day but down 4.5% over the week. Risk-off moves in tech stocks are pressuring high-beta assets, including BTC.

Intraday highs of $63,655 failed, with price drifting toward the $61,862 support — the key short-term floor. A break below could target the mid-$59K zone. Bulls need to reclaim $63,655 to restore momentum.

Volume trends show lower highs over seven days, indicating sellers are absorbing rallies. Traders outline three scenarios:

Bull: Support holds, tech sentiment stabilizes, BTC retakes $63,655.

Support holds, tech sentiment stabilizes, BTC retakes $63,655. Base: Sideways chop between $61,800–$63,600 until macro trigger.

Sideways chop between $61,800–$63,600 until macro trigger. Bear: Close below $61,800 opens path to mid-$59Ks.

On-chain data suggests short-term holders face growing stress if spot trades below cost basis, raising risk of capitulation selling.

Some capital is rotating earlier in the risk curve toward infrastructure plays. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning as a Bitcoin Layer 2 with Solana Virtual Machine integration, aiming to address slow finality, high fees, and limited programmability. The project has raised $32.88M at $0.0136821 per token in presale, with staking offered.

Execution speed and integration success will determine developer adoption post-launch.