Негативная

Bitcoin options traders boost downside hedging as put-call skew widens

**Bitcoin options market turns defensive as skew widens**

Traders on Bitcoin options markets are buying more downside protection. The 25-delta put-call skew on Deribit has shifted into positive (bearish) territory, especially for short-dated contracts.

This means puts now command higher implied volatility than calls. It reflects stronger demand for hedging as BTC faces macro pressure, ETF flow sensitivity, and liquidation-driven volatility.

Data from Deribit and Block Scholes indicates traders have reduced appetite for chasing upside and are more focused on shielding portfolios from further drops.

Why it matters:

- Options premiums can show future risk sentiment, not just current price action.

- Dealers selling puts may need to hedge if spot falls, adding volatility near key strike levels.

- Skew shifts are especially relevant near large expiries and concentrated open interest.

Market read: Sentiment remains fragile. While long-term bulls may hold their view, positioning shows discomfort with leaving the downside unprotected.

What to watch:

- If skew normalizes as BTC stabilizes, hedging demand may ease.

- Persistent put demand alongside rising implied volatility would signal sustained fear.

- If spot rebounds and puts are unwound, the hedging unwind could trigger a strong relief rally.