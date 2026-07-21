Bitcoin rebounds to $66,300 as ETFs see inflows and CLARITY Act advances

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Bitcoin reclaims $66,000 as ETFs post second week of inflows; CLARITY Act progress lifts sentiment

Bitcoin jumped to $66,300 intraday, its highest since mid‑June. Price rose ~3% in 24 hours on thin liquidity and softer US inflation.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $75.7M net inflows last week, the second straight positive week. The two-week $273.1M still offsets only 3.3% of the prior $8.2B outflows (CoinGlass ETF dashboard).

Senate work on the CLARITY Act, the Digital Asset Market Structure bill, adds a policy tailwind. The timeline remains at procedural risk (Coinspeaker on CLARITY Act progress).

Key zone now is $64,000–$65,000. Behavior there will signal trend shift or simple retrace.

Price levels: BTC trades near $66,000–$66,300. The 50‑day SMA/EMA cluster sits at $66,000–$67,000.

Resistance: $67,500–$68,000 next. Above $68,000 opens a fast 5%–6% move, per trader commentary on X.

Support: 20‑day EMA near $63,000. Below that, $60,000 and the 200‑week MA around $59,000.

Break levels: A drop under $65,900 risks $61,500 and $60,000. $59,000 marks the line between correction and structural break.

Scenarios through the July 29 FOMC:

- Bull case: A firm close above $66,000 targets $71,500. Interim caps at $67,000 and $69,200–$72,600.

- Base case: Range trade $63,000–$67,000 until the Fed. ETF flows and rate guidance drive direction.

- Bear case: Rejection here, retest $60,000. A failure there points to ~$56,930 (per Cryptonomist).

Flows help, but are small versus June outflows. Macro and policy remain in focus into FOMC.

Price and flows relate to Bitcoin (BTC).