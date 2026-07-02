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Bitcoin rises to $61,000 after Fed signals easing inflation risks

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Bitcoin Reclaims $61,000 as Fed Comment Softens Inflation Fears

Bitcoin jumped back above $61,000 after rebounding from $58,000 support.

The move came after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh signaled that inflation pressures may be easing.

Equity weakness failed to derail the crypto rebound, showing resilience across digital assets.

Warsh’s remarks came during the ECB forum in Sintra, according to federalreserve.gov.

The renewed strength reflects a broader theme: shifting institutional positioning as traders reassess macro risk.

Official policy has not changed, but the tone from the Fed eased market fear.

Analysts linked the price recovery to BTC/USD spot data from TradingView.

It aligns with the narrative that macro clarity could stabilize crypto volatility after weeks of uncertainty.

Still, this is not a confirmed policy pivot.

Warsh’s comments are descriptive, not prescriptive.

Traders should treat it as a single verified data point — not a signal of sustained trend change.

The story underscores one fact: crypto reacts fast to verified macro cues.

For now, BTC holds the $61,000 line, giving investors a clearer read on market sentiment.