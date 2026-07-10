Traders watch Bitcoin test $59,000 resistance after recent supply pressure

Neutral

Share 1 min

Bitcoin tests $59k resistance as traders gauge liquidity after supply overhang

Bitcoin pushed toward $59,000. The market is probing depth after weeks of supply from government wallets, uneven ETF demand, and weak risk appetite.

$59,000–$60,000 is the area to watch. A clean break needs follow-through, not just wallet-tracker headlines.

Entity flows frame supply. Price still needs confirmation on the tape. Source: Arkham BTC entity tracker.

If buyers absorb supply, tone improves. If not, the zone risks another rejection.

What to track next:

- Liquidity across spot and perps

- Spot ETF demand and creations

- Exchange inflows and outflows

- Derivatives positioning and funding

This is a setup to monitor, not a turning point by decree. The signal matters only if follow-up data aligns over the next sessions. Source: Arkham.