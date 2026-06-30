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Bitcoin tracks USD/JPY inversely as 52-week correlation falls to -0.90

BTC–USD/JPY 52-week correlation hits -0.90 in late June 2026. The carry trade link flipped, per Crypto Briefing and FRED/TradingView checks.

Verified: the 52-week correlation between Bitcoin and USD/JPY fell to -0.90 in late June 2026. BTC is moving inversely to yen carry trade assumptions. This is a structure signal, not a simple price headline.

It does not mean a JPY dump must pump BTC. Treat it as a statistical read, not a switch.

Why this matters now. Crypto is being priced on ETF flows, leverage, treasury moves, and rotating altcoin liquidity. One macro pair will not explain every tick, but it can steer risk appetite.

Spillovers matter. Treasury-linked BTC names can swing alt sentiment. ETF data can shift institutional positioning. Thin liquidity can amplify second-order effects.

What to watch next

- Persistence of the correlation in follow-up data

- ETF flow prints and positioning changes

- On-chain activity, demand and supply signals

- Open interest and derivatives skew

- Governance dashboards and official filings

If the pattern repeats across these, it can turn into a theme. If it fades, it may be a positioning scare.

Sources: Crypto Briefing; FRED JPY macro data and TradingView correlation metrics.