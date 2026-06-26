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BitGo cuts 15% of staff to focus on AI and stablecoins

**BitGo cuts 15% of staff after NYSE listing**

Crypto custodian BitGo has reduced its workforce by about 15%, affecting an estimated 85–90 employees out of 603.

CEO Mike Belshe called it a “one-time strategic realignment,” not ongoing cost-cutting.

The restructuring comes months after BitGo went public on the NYSE in January 2026 under the ticker BTGO. The company is shifting focus to **stablecoins**, settlement, trading, security, and AI-powered infrastructure.

These areas are becoming central to institutional adoption, where clients demand regulatory compliance and operational resilience. Custodians like BitGo are expected to integrate custody, trading, liquidity, collateral, payments, and compliance in one secure framework.

The layoffs fit a broader crypto trend of post-bull-cycle headcount discipline, with firms allocating resources toward regulated and revenue-generating services rather than broad expansion.

**What to watch**:

- New hires or products in stablecoins, settlement, or AI infrastructure

- Partnerships in payment rails and institutional trading

- Ability to maintain service levels with a leaner team

Source: SEC EDGAR, BitGo