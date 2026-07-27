Bitmart CEO says he didn’t know about the shutdown

Bearish

BitMart’s Global CEO says he didn’t know about the shutdown. He took the role on July 24.

He posted a statement on the closure. He writes he was unaware BitMart would be shut down when he accepted the job. He adds his start date was July 24.

Key points for investors:

- New CEO’s tenure is days old. He says he had no prior notice of closure.

- The post addresses the shutdown, not recovery plans or timelines.

- No details on user fund access, withdrawals, or next steps.

Source: CEO statement tagged #bitmart on X