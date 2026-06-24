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BlackRock recommends 1–2% Bitcoin allocation for traditional multi-asset portfolios as diversifier

BlackRock sets a 1–2% weight for Bitcoin in multi-asset portfolios. The firm frames it as a high-volatility diversifier, not a core holding. Source: BlackRock portfolio note.

The key shift: sizing over “in or out.” A small sleeve limits damage in sell-offs. It still matters if adoption grows. BlackRock targets investors who expect wider use and can endure drawdowns. BlackRock.

Advisors get a usable range. 1–2% fits risk budgets and client suitability rules. It gives model builders a baseline to test.

BlackRock does not pitch Bitcoin to replace stocks, bonds or cash. It labels it a diversifier with unusual upside and high downside. Allocation growth likely stays gradual on wealth platforms.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs simplify execution. Advisors can add small positions via brokerage, with standard rebalancing and reporting. That packaging makes integration easier across models. BlackRock.

Scaling is the open question. A 1% sleeve across big advisory networks can be large in dollars. Flows may arrive via steady portfolio construction, not a single surge.