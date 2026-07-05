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Strategy holds 847,363 BTC as treasury premiums face pressure

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**Strategy stays the top corporate BTC holder**

Strategy remains the largest public Bitcoin treasury firm, with 847,363 BTC recorded by BitcoinTreasuries. But market attention has shifted — investors care less about how much BTC the company owns and more about how its stock trades relative to those holdings.

The key question now is valuation. Metrics like mNAV show how much premium investors pay for access to the company’s Bitcoin exposure. When that premium is high, raising capital and buying more coins is easy. When it compresses, the business model becomes fragile.

Strategy’s scale gives it clear advantages — strong market recognition, liquidity access, and a mature financing structure. Yet even it faces pressure as Bitcoin prices fall and ETF inflows weaken.

mNAV has become the defining metric. It shapes how investors read treasury strategies — whether holdings are long-term strategic assets or just balance-sheet inventory. As a result, corporate Bitcoin demand is no longer a simple bullish signal; it depends on financing costs and market confidence.

If Strategy stabilises its premium, it could reassure the broader treasury segment. But if pressure continues, smaller firms following the same path may struggle to attract capital.

Strategy remains the benchmark for the corporate BTC trade — a leader now tested by tighter market dynamics and shifting sentiment.