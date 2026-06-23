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Joe Lubin says Ethereum moves toward systemically important finance

**Lubin Restates Ethereum’s Core Mission**

ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin reaffirmed that Ethereum’s purpose is anchored in permissionless infrastructure, platform sovereignty, credible neutrality, and censorship resistance.

His post was a philosophical reminder—Ethereum’s value lies beyond token price or short-term flows. It’s about keeping the base layer neutral and open, even while market participants and regulators pull it toward different goals.

Traditional finance wants reliable settlement rails. Developers push for openness. Traders chase liquidity. Regulators demand clarity. Lubin stresses that neutrality is what makes all those possible.

BMNRBullz linked his comments to Ethereum’s shift toward mainstream finance, supported by tokenized assets, stablecoin settlement, staking, layer-2 adoption, and institutional treasuries.

With maturity comes pressure—issues like validator behavior, MEV, governance, and regulatory exposure will intensify.

For traders, the impact is more about framing. If ETH is seen as a settlement layer for global finance, price dips may look like strategic opportunities rather than just volatility. But near-term moves still depend on liquidity, ETF flows, and Bitcoin’s trend.

Lubin’s message puts neutrality and sovereignty back at the center of Ethereum’s long-term story—making it one to watch, not an immediate trade signal.