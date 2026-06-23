Ripple secures preliminary Luxembourg CASP approval for EU expansion

**Ripple gets preliminary CASP approval in Luxembourg**

Ripple has secured preliminary Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) licensing in Luxembourg. This could position the company to roll out MiCA-aligned payment services across the EU once final conditions are met.

Luxembourg matters for Ripple’s strategy. Regulatory clearance here can act as a hub for European expansion under the new harmonized crypto rules.

According to Ripple, the license supports its push to deploy Ripple Payments in the European Economic Area. The step strengthens its institutional appeal while payment firms race to meet MiCA compliance.

Key points traders are tracking:

Regulatory progress may boost Ripple’s corporate infrastructure story more than immediate XRP demand.

Europe is becoming a structured, policy-driven market for crypto — licensed firms may gain advantage over unlicensed rivals.

The development offers a clear regulatory anchor for market sentiment amid volatile trading in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Ripple’s licensing momentum keeps it in the institutional adoption conversation, as crypto markets increasingly hinge on regulated access points and policy-sensitive infrastructure.