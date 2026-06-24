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Cboe launches yes-or-no contracts tied to Mini-S&P 500 Index

**Cboe launches yes-or-no contracts on Mini-S&P 500**

Cboe has introduced prediction-style binary contracts tied to the Mini-S&P 500 Index. Traders get a fixed payout if an index condition is met, making the product simpler than many traditional options strategies.

Legacy exchanges are moving into event-style trading — a space popularized by crypto-native prediction markets. Cboe’s regulated version uses familiar Wall Street infrastructure, aiming to make market views easier to express.

Binary contracts streamline trading decisions to a single yes-or-no question. Instead of building complex spreads, traders bet on whether the index closes above or below a set level.

For crypto, the overlap matters. Traditionals adopting prediction formats may influence regulation and broaden acceptance. If major exchanges normalize these products, the policy debate could shift to who can offer them — potentially boosting legitimacy for crypto-native platforms, but also increasing competition from regulated brokers.

Source: Cboe