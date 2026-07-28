BJ Cheolgu admits overseas gambling and turns himself in to police
BJ Chulgu says he will surrender over overseas gambling and illegal loans
He admits to gambling in the Philippines and using illegal high-interest loans. He says he will turn himself in to police this morning.
- He acknowledges “Philippines gambling” and illegal private lending, and plans to self-surrender to police.
- Spent over 1 billion KRW per week on overseas gambling in the Philippines.
- Rolled debt using illegal loans at 10% weekly interest from a major lender, then faced a 6 billion KRW VAT assessment, worsening liquidity.
- Borrowed several billions of KRW from fellow BJs to avoid account seizures.
- Failed to settle payments with crew from the “Excel” broadcast.
- Says a KOSDAQ-listed firm promised a 2 billion KRW interest-free loan but did not transfer funds.
- Plans to surrender to police to address the illegal private loan issue first, stating he will go this morning.