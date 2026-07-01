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Citi cuts Bitcoin to $82K, sets ETF inflow forecast to zero

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Citi cuts 12‑month targets: Bitcoin $82k, Ethereum $2,240. ETF inflow baseline set to zero.

Citigroup slashed crypto targets in a July 1 note and removed expected spot ETF inflows. The bank signals a structural demand reset. Source.

BTC target cut to $82k from $112k. ETH to $2,240 from $3,175. Source

Net spot ETF inflow assumption reset to zero from $10B over 12 months. Source

Citi flags second downgrade in 2026. Source

Why this matters. ETF flows flipped from tailwind to headwind. BTC spot ETFs show about $3.3B net out year to date. Source. Earlier reports tracked sustained outflows pressuring the thesis. Details Details.

Drivers per Citi. Weaker investor appetite for crypto. Source. Negative ETF flow trend. Source. No progress on U.S. market‑structure legislation. Status.

Bear case guide. BTC at $53k. ETH at $1,094. Citi ties this to recession risk and continued outflows. Source.

Market watch. Traders flag the $57k–$58k zone as key near‑term support. A break risks the low 50s. View.