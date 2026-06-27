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CLARITY Act moves forward in Congress boosting XRP investor focus

**XRP holds near $1.03 as U.S. lawmakers advance CLARITY Act**

XRP XRP is trading around $1.03 after June’s crypto-wide pullback, with attention shifting to the CLARITY Act in Congress. The bill, discussed ahead of a July 17 meeting, could set formal rules for digital asset oversight, custody, and institutional access.

Some provisions remain under debate. If passed, it could remove regulatory uncertainty — seen by many as a long-term catalyst, not an immediate price driver. Institutional demand already exists via XRP-linked investment products, but markets tend to price in policy expectations early, limiting short-term upside.

Volume remains steady, yet far from breakout levels. Bulls need to reclaim resistance zones from earlier in the cycle to turn momentum and attract new buyers. Delays in legislation or weak market sentiment could extend consolidation.

A bullish setup toward $5 would require:

- Regulatory progress through the CLARITY Act

- Stronger institutional participation

- Improved crypto market conditions

XRP’s narrow margin at current prices contrasts with asymmetric gains seen when it traded near $0.10. Regulated exposure via ETFs has tapped much of the institutional demand, leaving investors watching both Washington developments and on-chain metrics.

Meanwhile, **Bitcoin Hyper** is positioning in Bitcoin Layer 2 infrastructure. The project integrates Solana Virtual Machine for sub-second finality and smart contracts on Bitcoin’s security layer. Presale raised $32M at $0.01368 with staking options available.

As frameworks like the CLARITY Act potentially open banking rails to digital assets, hybrid infrastructure bridging Bitcoin’s trust model with high-throughput execution targets an emerging utility gap.