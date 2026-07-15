House committee schedules CLARITY Act hearing in New York for July 17

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House panel sets July 17 New York field hearing on CLARITY Act

The House Financial Services Committee scheduled a CLARITY Act field hearing in New York on July 17. The notice is posted on the Committee’s site here.

This adds a concrete regulatory datapoint for U.S. crypto exposure. It signals focus on rule clarity and market access, but does not change law yet (official notice).

What changed The Committee set a New York field session on July 17 dedicated to the CLARITY Act (House Financial Services)

Who it affects U.S. market participants tracking federal crypto policy and compliance paths (source)

What to watch Agenda and witness list on the official hearing page, plus any follow‑up markups, votes, or guidance published by the Committee (source)

Bottom line A scheduled field hearing offers visibility into near‑term U.S. regulatory direction. Traders and builders can track whether outcomes improve legal clarity, market access, and liquidity conditions (official notice).