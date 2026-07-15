House committee schedules CLARITY Act hearing in New York for July 17
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House panel sets July 17 New York field hearing on CLARITY Act
The House Financial Services Committee scheduled a CLARITY Act field hearing in New York on July 17. The notice is posted on the Committee’s site here.
This adds a concrete regulatory datapoint for U.S. crypto exposure. It signals focus on rule clarity and market access, but does not change law yet (official notice).
- What changed The Committee set a New York field session on July 17 dedicated to the CLARITY Act (House Financial Services)
- Who it affects U.S. market participants tracking federal crypto policy and compliance paths (source)
- What to watch Agenda and witness list on the official hearing page, plus any follow‑up markups, votes, or guidance published by the Committee (source)
Bottom line A scheduled field hearing offers visibility into near‑term U.S. regulatory direction. Traders and builders can track whether outcomes improve legal clarity, market access, and liquidity conditions (official notice).