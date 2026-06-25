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Coinbase plans further acquisitions after $2.9B Deribit deal

**Coinbase CEO Signals More M&A After $2.9B Deribit Buy**

Coinbase has completed its $2.9 billion acquisition of Deribit, gaining a strong foothold in crypto derivatives. CEO Brian Armstrong told Bloomberg TV the exchange is open to more deals.

Deribit is a top venue for Bitcoin and Ether options, giving Coinbase direct access to professional trading, volatility products, and institutional hedging flows — not just retail spot activity.

Armstrong says Coinbase’s balance sheet supports strategic acquisitions. Competitors now fight for liquidity, institutional infrastructure, derivatives volume, custody relationships, and regulatory positioning.

Derivatives are core to market structure, shaping leverage, funding rates, volatility expectations, and liquidation risk. This deal diversifies Coinbase’s revenue away from cyclical retail spot fees toward derivatives, custody, stablecoins, subscriptions, and institutional services.

Key risks: integrating Deribit without losing its specialist user base, and balancing offshore competitiveness with compliance-first branding.

The broader trend — regulated exchanges buying specialist platforms to build full-stack institutional offerings before the next cycle — makes Coinbase’s future acquisitions worth watching.

Sources: FinanceFeeds, Bloomberg TV.