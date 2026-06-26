CoinShares survey shows over half of UK advisers miss client crypto
**Over Half of UK Advisers Can’t See Clients’ Crypto Holdings**
A CoinShares survey shows a major oversight gap for UK wealth managers.
52% of advisers report that more than half of clients’ digital asset exposure is outside their management.
The study, The Silent Portfolio, covered 261 wealth management professionals.
61% work at firms with either restrictive crypto policies or no internal guidance.
At firms with supportive policies, the gap is far smaller.
CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti calls this a “wrong-way risk” — clients already hold assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins, but advisers can’t manage the risks.
Lack of visibility impacts:
- Concentration management
- Liquidity planning
- Tax strategy
- Volatility control
45% of advisers want stronger regulatory recognition.
43% cite better crypto ETP access as a key factor.
Policy changes at firm level could close the blind spot, shifting holdings into regulated, adviser-visible products.
The report signals that crypto adoption is already widespread — just often hidden from the formal wealth management system.