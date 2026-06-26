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CoinShares survey shows over half of UK advisers miss client crypto

**Over Half of UK Advisers Can’t See Clients’ Crypto Holdings**

A CoinShares survey shows a major oversight gap for UK wealth managers.

52% of advisers report that more than half of clients’ digital asset exposure is outside their management.

The study, The Silent Portfolio, covered 261 wealth management professionals.

61% work at firms with either restrictive crypto policies or no internal guidance.

At firms with supportive policies, the gap is far smaller.

CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti calls this a “wrong-way risk” — clients already hold assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins, but advisers can’t manage the risks.

Lack of visibility impacts:

- Concentration management

- Liquidity planning

- Tax strategy

- Volatility control

45% of advisers want stronger regulatory recognition.

43% cite better crypto ETP access as a key factor.

Policy changes at firm level could close the blind spot, shifting holdings into regulated, adviser-visible products.

The report signals that crypto adoption is already widespread — just often hidden from the formal wealth management system.