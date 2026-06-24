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Congress restricts federal CBDC development in housing bill sent to Trump

**House sends anti-CBDC housing bill to President Trump**

The House has passed the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act after earlier Senate approval. The bill now goes to President Trump.

Although focused on housing affordability, it includes a key crypto clause — blocking federal central bank digital currency development until 2030.

This measure allows private-sector digital assets like stablecoins and tokenized deposits to operate while halting a Fed-backed retail CBDC.

Embedding the restriction inside a bipartisan housing package gives it stronger legislative momentum than a standalone crypto bill.

The policy shift signals U.S. preference toward private digital money and skepticism toward government-issued CBDCs. Immediate market price impact may be small, but regulatory clarity is improving.

Source: Reuters