Crypto market redirects capital to stablecoins, payments, on-chain capital markets

Bearish

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Old crypto playbook is over. Markets now reward real usage, revenue, and 24/7 financial rails.

Old outcomes came from starting conditions. Immature infra, excess liquidity, early DeFi wins, and financial nihilism made stories and Twitter clout beat products and earnings.

Today the stack is mature. The clear use case is a 24/7 global financial backbone.

Capital inflows are smaller. Funding concentrates in fewer names.

Investors now compare against productive assets like AI. Vague “utility tokens” lose to assets with output and revenue.

Why stocks up, coins flat. Rules changed. Tokens promising price only, without business, cash flow, or users, don’t clear.

The industry may shrink before it grows. Teams funded on old narratives, fast-flip VCs, and exchanges reliant on meaningless token churn face pressure.

Survivors won’t chase a new “meta.” They will make finance faster, cheaper, global: stablecoins, on-chain capital markets, payments, trading, collateral, settlement.

Crypto isn’t dead. It became a normal industry. Alpha shifts to revenue over story, product over token, real demand over community.