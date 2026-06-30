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Crypto firms exit Europe for Dubai ahead of MiCA deadline

MiCA deadline pushes crypto firms to Dubai as BTC holds $58k–$60k

Bitcoin trades near $59,000 while Europe’s MiCA deadline forces licensing choices. A Dubai lawyer reports 120+ weekly relocation inquiries, about half from Europe on X.

The MiCA transition period for crypto-asset service providers ends July 1, 2026. After that, firms with legacy national approvals can’t serve EU clients without MiCA authorization via Coinspeaker.

Some exchanges are trimming EU operations while pursuing compliant licenses. Smaller firms began UAE moves ~18 months ago, before MiCA’s Bitcoin and stablecoin rules fully kicked in Coinspeaker.

Dubai didn’t loosen oversight. VARA and DFSA tightened requirements, including privacy-token restrictions and stronger fiat-backed stablecoin reserves Coinspeaker.

Liquidity could follow clearer regimes. Trading venues, OTC desks, and custodians may cluster where licensing is defined, shaping Bitcoin liquidity and price discovery over time Coinspeaker.

Chart source: TradingView

BTC bounced from ~$58,100 intraday. Buyers defended the $58,000–$60,000 zone, with stronger recovery volume Coinspeaker.

Key levels:

- Support $58,000–$60,000 Coinspeaker

- Resistance $63,000–$65,000 Coinspeaker

A sustained break above $65,000 could add momentum. Below $58,000 on heavy volume risks another support test. EU and US regulatory headlines remain major catalysts for the next move Coinspeaker.