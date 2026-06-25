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House Democrats urge SEC to regulate AI-powered investment advisers

**House Democrats Push SEC on AI Investment Advice Oversight**

House Democrats are pressing the SEC for clarity on how it supervises AI-powered investment advisers. The move reflects rising regulatory concern that AI tools could scale faster than current rules.

The focus is on three risks:

- Misleading or fabricated advice ("hallucinations")

- Undisclosed conflicts of interest

- Weak consumer safeguards

For crypto, the impact could be direct. AI-driven trading bots, wallet assistants, and portfolio tools already operate widely across the sector, often in legal gray zones. If regulators classify these as investment advisers, platforms could face stricter registration, disclosure, and compliance rules.

The SEC has previously examined predictive analytics and digital engagement, but AI’s ability to personalize advice intensifies the challenge. Firms building AI features for crypto markets may need to strengthen transparency, risk controls, and user protections.

This development fits into broader market trends — tightening regulation, institutional product growth, and liquidity pressures — influencing assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and high-beta altcoins. Even focused policy debates can ripple across market structure, capital flows, and adoption paths.