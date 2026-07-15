Dogecoin reclaims $0.073 and tests key moving averages

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Dogecoin reclaims $0.073; X chart puts rebound on watch

Dogecoin (DOGE) reclaimed $0.073. A July 15 X chart brought the meme coin back on traders’ screens source.

DOGE staged a bounce to $0.073 on a fresh chart update X post.

Price is testing key moving averages per the chart X post.

Treat this as market analysis, not guaranteed direction X post.

Chart source: X analysis by @doge_trader.

Price action matters with a real catalyst. A shift in liquidity, or a visible positioning change, gives this update weight.

Timing also matters. The July 15 post lands after sessions sensitive to macro, ETF flows, regulatory signals, and exchange product tweaks context.

Avoid overreach. A rebound is not a trend change. The clean read stays close to the chart and volumes.

Bottom line. The chart adds one more data point on where DOGE sits in the current cycle. Further data will confirm or fade the setup source.