Dogecoin reclaims key moving average; traders watch $0.13 resistance zone

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DOGE reclaims a key moving average. Traders eye the $0.13 zone.

Price reclaimed a short-term trend line. An X analyst flagged $0.13 as next resistance.

The setup is technical. It needs broader market follow-through.

An X chart analyst highlighted DOGE moving back above a key MA.

Bulls are watching for a push toward $0.13 resistance.

No confirmation yet. Momentum depends on market risk and liquidity.

What matters: the level. Traders often cluster orders around clear MAs and round zones like $0.13.

Memecoins move fast. Structure can break if risk appetite fades or attention rotates.

Source: Analyst post on X.