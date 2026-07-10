Dogecoin reclaims key moving average; traders watch $0.13 resistance zone
1 min
DOGE reclaims a key moving average. Traders eye the $0.13 zone.
Price reclaimed a short-term trend line. An X analyst flagged $0.13 as next resistance.
The setup is technical. It needs broader market follow-through.
- An X chart analyst highlighted DOGE moving back above a key MA.
- Bulls are watching for a push toward $0.13 resistance.
- No confirmation yet. Momentum depends on market risk and liquidity.
What matters: the level. Traders often cluster orders around clear MAs and round zones like $0.13.
Memecoins move fast. Structure can break if risk appetite fades or attention rotates.
Source: Analyst post on X.