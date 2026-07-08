NewsBTC 1 0

Bullish

Large Dogecoin wallets buy DOGE during market dip, Arkham data shows

Share 1 min

Whale wallets added Dogecoin (DOGE) during the latest correction, per Arkham. Bigger holders treated the dip as an accumulation zone.

It’s a signal of positioning, not a promise of a breakout.

DOGE trading skews social. On-chain flows offer a cleaner read on what large holders did versus sentiment alone.

Arkham shows large DOGE wallets adding on the drawdown.

Accumulation often signals confidence, but it’s not predictive.

This gives traders firmer data than social chatter.

Whales can be early or wrong. They also position over longer horizons.

What matters now is follow-through. More wallet inflows, fresh dashboard data, or stronger market reaction can turn a one-day update into a trend.

Keep the read tight. Separate the confirmed on-chain activity from speculation around it.

Liquidity risk and execution risk remain. Traders may fade the first reaction once attention cools.

Source: Arkham