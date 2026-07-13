Dormant 2018 wallet moves $188M in BTC to untagged address

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Dormant 2018 Bitcoin whale moves 2,931 BTC ($188M) to a new wallet

A long-silent wallet shifted 2,931 Bitcoin (BTC) to a fresh address. Onchain watchers flagged the move as roughly $188M. Source: Lookonchain

The holder received the coins around $6,513 in 2018. BTC trades near $63,100 today. Tweet and TradingView

BTC is down 1.3% in 24 hours. Reported daily volume is $20.2B. TradingView

The coins moved to a new, unmarked wallet. No tagged exchange inflow observed at the time of reporting. Lookonchain

Dormant-wallet activity has risen in 2025–2026. A Satoshi-era wallet moved 20 BTC after 15.8 years. BSCNews

Analysts focus on exchange flow. Reactivations alone don’t confirm distribution; realized losses have been a stronger capitulation marker historically. Coinspeaker analysis and follow-up

Watch for transfers from the recipient to tagged exchange or OTC wallets via Arkham-style labels.

Absent exchange inflow, treat this as sentiment risk and supply-overhang noise.

Price and volume confirm short-term pressure at $63.1K and $20.2B. TradingView



(Chart: TradingView)