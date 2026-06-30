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Traders hedge Ether downside as 25-delta options skew turns positive

ETH options skew flips positive into early July. Traders pay up for puts.

The 25-delta put–call skew on Ether options moved positive for early July expiries. Traders are bidding more for short-term downside cover. Deribit Options Metrics confirms the shift, first noted by Tokenpost.

Treat it as sentiment and hedging, not a price call. That’s the line from the reporting and data. Tokenpost and Deribit Options Metrics frame it as a market-structure signal, not a forecast.

Options tell you what traders pay to insure outcomes. With short-dated Ether skew leaning to puts, desks are buying near-term protection. Deribit Options Metrics shows the pricing.

Context still drives the tape. ETF flows, leverage, treasury moves, and altcoin rotations set the backdrop. See the primer on ETF flows.

Spillovers matter. Bitcoin treasury headlines can sway alt sentiment. Flow data can reshape institutional positioning. Network metrics can shift views on support and supply. Thin liquidity can magnify these second-order effects.

What to watch next

- Whether the positive skew persists across more expiries and maturities with confirmation on Deribit Options Metrics

- Follow-up in flows, on-chain metrics, open interest and governance dashboards

- Official filings or disclosures that change positioning or risk appetite

If it sticks, it can become a broader theme. If it fades, it looks like a short-term hedging scare. Traders are still sorting whether capital is leaving crypto, rotating to safer crypto exposures, or sitting in stablecoins for a cleaner entry.

Sources: Tokenpost, Deribit Options Metrics Dashboard. Edited by Samuel Rae.