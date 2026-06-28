Ethereum MEV bot JaredfromSubway.eth loses up to $15M in exploit
**Ethereum MEV bot loses up to $15M in counter-MEV exploit**
A major Ethereum MEV bot, JaredfromSubway.eth, was drained of assets worth between $7.5 million and $15 million.
BlockSec reports the attacker used fake token contracts to secure approvals, then removed funds. The exploit targeted automated on-chain trading mechanisms — underscoring "approval hygiene" risks for MEV infrastructure.
Loss size remains within the confirmed range, and no technical replication details have been disclosed.
The incident lands in a period of uncertain market direction. While Bitcoin still anchors sentiment, altcoins like Ethereum are increasingly judged by fundamentals such as liquidity, compliance, treasury activity, and developer progress.
What to watch:
- Official confirmations via on-chain dashboards or governance updates.
- Wallet and ETH liquidity changes following the exploit.
- Market reaction — whether capital stays defensive or rotates.
Source: BlockSec