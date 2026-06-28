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Ethereum MEV bot JaredfromSubway.eth loses up to $15M in exploit

**Ethereum MEV bot loses up to $15M in counter-MEV exploit**

A major Ethereum MEV bot, JaredfromSubway.eth, was drained of assets worth between $7.5 million and $15 million.

BlockSec reports the attacker used fake token contracts to secure approvals, then removed funds. The exploit targeted automated on-chain trading mechanisms — underscoring "approval hygiene" risks for MEV infrastructure.

Loss size remains within the confirmed range, and no technical replication details have been disclosed.

The incident lands in a period of uncertain market direction. While Bitcoin still anchors sentiment, altcoins like Ethereum are increasingly judged by fundamentals such as liquidity, compliance, treasury activity, and developer progress.

What to watch:

Official confirmations via on-chain dashboards or governance updates.

Wallet and ETH liquidity changes following the exploit.

Market reaction — whether capital stays defensive or rotates.

Source: BlockSec