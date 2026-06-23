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Ethereum Foundation executive flags MEV as core protocol challenge

**Ethereum Foundation Puts MEV, Privacy, and Censorship Resistance at Core of Roadmap**

Bastian Aue of the Ethereum Foundation has moved **maximal extractable value (MEV)** back to the center of Ethereum’s protocol debate, calling "toxic MEV" a structural threat to neutral blockspace.

Aue’s comments shift MEV from a niche trading concern to a pillar of Ethereum’s infrastructure credibility. He argues that privacy, censorship resistance, and market structure must be tackled together, not as separate technical tracks.

For ETH investors, the update ties directly into questions of staking, app-chain competition, and keeping high-value activity on Ethereum without undermining neutrality. Transparent handling of order flow — avoiding opaque transaction routing and reordering — is key to maintaining trust.

Traders are watching whether policy focus on MEV adds new demand or removes uncertainty. The near-term price impact may be muted, but the signal affects Ethereum’s positioning as settlement infrastructure for finance, payments, and tokenized assets.

Macro flows continue to drive both BTC and ETH, while altcoins face sharper scrutiny on utility, defended liquidity, and catalysts. MEV’s prominence reflects crypto’s shift toward institutional market structure, regulated access points, and policy-sensitive adoption — a lens traders may use to assess capital allocation going forward.