Ethereum Foundation releases policy guide framing Ethereum as public infrastructure

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Ethereum Foundation releases policy guide for governments

The Ethereum Foundation published a policy guide for public-sector leaders and institutions. It presents Ethereum as neutral digital infrastructure, not just a crypto asset.

The guide came out on July 1 from the Global Policy Strategy team. It targets non-technical decision makers and shifts focus to settlement, transparency, neutrality, programmability, and open access. Read the Foundation’s guide.

No adoption news. No partnerships. It is an educational resource. The move signals more deliberate policy work by the Foundation. Primary source.

Key point for investors: the Foundation wants policymakers to see Ethereum as base-layer infrastructure that underpins stablecoin settlement, DeFi markets, tokenized assets, and applications. The ETH token remains central, but the network’s role is broader.

Why this matters for policy teams:

- Officials evaluate operators, censorship resistance, transparency, legal fit, and institutional reliability. The guide gives a non-technical entry point. Source.

- Better education can separate protocol infrastructure from wallets, centralized intermediaries, DeFi apps, token issuers, and end users. That can refine rulemaking.

Institutions are asking similar questions. Banks and asset managers study public chains for shared settlement and tokenization, while weighing compliance, security, finality, governance, and operational risk. The guide helps frame due diligence before deeper technical review. Source.

Strategic signal:

- The Foundation is adding policy literacy to research and tooling efforts.

- Competition is active across stablecoins, tokenization, payments, gaming, and DeFi. Public chains face regulatory and preference headwinds from permissioned systems.

- Clear positioning as open, neutral, programmable settlement aims to shape upcoming regulatory and institutional debates. Guide.

TL;DR:

- New Ethereum policy guide targets governments and institutions.

- Frames Ethereum as neutral public infrastructure.

- Educational, not an adoption announcement. Primary source.