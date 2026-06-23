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EU lawmakers approve draft law advancing ECB digital euro project

EU committee backs digital euro, defying US CBDC pushback

Europe moved its CBDC plan forward. Parliament’s economic committee approved the draft digital euro bill on Tuesday, per Reuters.

The vote keeps the ECB’s project on track. US lawmakers are advancing measures to curb a Fed-issued CBDC. Europe aims to build a public payment rail and cut reliance on foreign card networks, Reuters reports.

Banks and rights groups pushed back. The draft reflects this: holding limits, a ban on interest, and privacy safeguards. The goal is to avoid deposit flight from commercial banks and prevent a central bank wallet from becoming a savings product, per Reuters.

It’s a political balance. Useful for shoppers and merchants. Not a direct hit to bank deposits and fees.

Geography split grows. The US debate centers on surveillance, privacy, and stablecoin competition. Europe stresses payment sovereignty and strategic independence, says Reuters.

No immediate crypto displacement. A digital euro does not replace Bitcoin or stablecoins now, but it reshapes the policy field.

Operating environment tightens. With the digital euro plus MiCA compliance, stablecoin issuers and crypto payment firms face a more structured rule set in the EU, per Reuters.

This is a milestone, not launch. The bill still faces debate, and rollout is years away, according to Reuters.