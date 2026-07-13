Evernorth opens Japanese X account while Nasdaq listing remains pending

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Evernorth opens a Japanese X account. XRPN SPAC listing still waits for approvals.

The company launched its Japanese-language channel on July 12, 2026. See the new handle Evernorth and the launch post.

“Japan believed in XRP early.” The account promises market analysis. It says, “we will not discuss prices.” This sets a compliance boundary.

No Japan office announced. No license, product, or fundraising vehicle disclosed. Headquarters stays in San Francisco. Source: Coinspeaker.

SBI link matters. The anchor investor committed $200M to Evernorth’s raise. SBI and Ripple run SBI Ripple Asia since 2016. SBI VC Trade already offers XRP access in Japan. In June 2026, Ripple and SBI launched RLUSD in Japan with FSA approval, distributed by SBI VC Trade. SBI also moved to acquire Bitbank. Source: Coinspeaker.



Listing path is not cleared. The Evernorth–Armada Acquisition Corp II SPAC got unanimous board approvals. The amended SEC registration filed in June 2026 is not yet effective. Armada shareholders still need to vote. Other closing conditions remain. Source: Coinspeaker.



Evernorth holds about 473M XRP, per earlier filings. The raise targets over $1B from backers including Ripple, Pantera, Kraken, Arrington, and SBI. Proceeds are intended mainly for open-market XRP purchases. Timing and size remain forward-looking until the registration becomes effective. Source: Coinspeaker.

Key takeaways for investors:

- Japan channel launched on X, no price talk stated announcement

- No Japan operations disclosed Coinspeaker

- SBI anchors with $200M and runs local rails Coinspeaker

- XRPN listing via SPAC awaits SEC effectiveness and a shareholder vote Coinspeaker

- Treasury plan centers on open-market XRP purchases, pending effectiveness Coinspeaker