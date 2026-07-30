Everyone hears about Korean liquidation news

Bearish

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Reports surface of Korean investor liquidations

Korean traders reportedly faced forced liquidations. Volumes spiked. Prices moved lower.

Key details

- Community posts flagged “Korean liquidations” affecting leveraged positions. No official totals shared. Source

- Derivatives venues saw higher wick moves on Asia hours. Funding flipped negative on several pairs. Source

Market impact

- Short-term pressure on majors like BTC and ETH during Asia session. Source

- Possible spillover to USDT spreads on local order books. Source

What to watch

- Exchange liquidation data by region and time window. Source

- Funding rates and open interest reset in the next sessions. Source