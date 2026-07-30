Everyone hears about Korean liquidation news
Reports surface of Korean investor liquidations
Korean traders reportedly faced forced liquidations. Volumes spiked. Prices moved lower.
Key details
- Community posts flagged “Korean liquidations” affecting leveraged positions. No official totals shared. Source
- Derivatives venues saw higher wick moves on Asia hours. Funding flipped negative on several pairs. Source
Market impact
- Short-term pressure on majors like BTC and ETH during Asia session. Source
- Possible spillover to USDT spreads on local order books. Source
What to watch
- Exchange liquidation data by region and time window. Source
- Funding rates and open interest reset in the next sessions. Source