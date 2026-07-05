Bearish

Nigel Farage’s Bitcoin firm lost 15% as BTC holds key support

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**Farage-Linked Stack BTC Loses 15.5% Amid UK Bitcoin Strain**

Stack BTC, a bitcoin treasury firm backed by Nigel Farage, has dropped 15.48% in asset value since its March 2026 debut — about £565,000 lost. The timing aligns with weak BTC sentiment in the UK, as bitcoin trades sideways near key technical support.

According to The Guardian, Farage holds a 6% stake after investing £215,000 at 5p per share. He also appeared in a video overseeing a £2M bitcoin purchase for Stack BTC — a move that prompted the Liberal Democrats to urge the FCA to probe possible market abuse.

A Reform UK spokesperson said Farage acted as a private investor, not an ambassador, though a separate £270,000 payment from major shareholder Paul Withers for promotional work raises conflict concerns.

Analysts quoted by The Guardian warned against using corporate treasury structures to gain BTC exposure, calling them high-risk amid unclear regulation.

On the chart, BTC trades between $60,000 and $62,800. Support holds, but volume signals no clear trend. A move above $62,800 could revive bullish momentum; a breakdown below $60,000 risks deeper losses.

Market desks see three short-term paths:

Bull case: Hold support, reclaim resistance, ETF inflows return.

Hold support, reclaim resistance, ETF inflows return. Base case: Two–four weeks of sideways action.

Two–four weeks of sideways action. Bear case: Close below $60K, adding UK political risk to institutional sentiment.

No capitulation signs yet among short-term holders. MiCA regulatory tightening in Europe adds uncertainty.

Parallel to BTC’s stagnation, funds are rotating into Bitcoin infrastructure plays. One, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), claims to integrate a Solana Virtual Machine Layer 2 with Bitcoin security, raising $32.9M in presale. The project targets sub-second finality and on-chain programmability — optimism that contrasts with the treasury turmoil surrounding Stack BTC.