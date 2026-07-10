Farside data shows Fidelity leading US spot Bitcoin ETF inflows

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Fidelity leads spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, signaling renewed institutional interest

Farside shows Fidelity’s FBTC led spot inflows into Bitcoin ETFs. Traders read ETF flow tables as a live demand gauge.

Farside’s daily tracker compares flows across US spot products. It highlights where capital is moving each session. Farside’s BTC spot ETFs flow table.

Fidelity’s FBTC stood out versus peers on the latest print. That put the issuer at the front of the day’s net buying. View the latest flows.

Flows remain one of the cleanest signals. They show allocations, not opinions. Source: Farside.

Farside data shows Fidelity led spot Bitcoin ETF inflows Farside tracker.

The move indicates institutional demand remains active despite recent volatility Farside tracker.

ETF flows are a clear daily signal for Bitcoin market appetite Farside tracker.

What to watch now. Whether ongoing ETF demand offsets selling from other sources. Traders will keep checking the flow tables for confirmation. Monitor daily flows.

Source: Farside’s BTC spot ETF flow dashboard. Farside.