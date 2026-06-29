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Gate.io Bitcoin whale share triples to 16% amid price dip

Whale Bitcoin Flows on Gate.io Jump to 16%

CryptoQuant reported that Bitcoin whale activity on Gate.io tripled in share to 16% over the past month.

In the last 30 days, large wallets moved $79.3 million worth of BTC onto the exchange — an 11.6% rise compared with the prior period. This increase continued even as Bitcoin traded below $60,000.

Whale inflows staying high during a price dip suggest larger holders remain active. The data doesn’t confirm accumulation but shows that the exchange’s flow structure changed while retail sentiment weakened.

Analysts warn against reading whale deposits as automatically bullish. Moving coins to exchanges can signal selling pressure, but can also imply strategic positioning or liquidity absorption.

If BTC stabilizes and recovers key price levels while whale activity stays strong, traders may read it as accumulation. If the price keeps falling alongside rising inflows, it may point to distribution.

CryptoQuant’s data underlines one fact: big Bitcoin holders didn’t retreat during the pullback — they increased their presence on Gate.io.