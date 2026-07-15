GENIUS Act sets July 18 deadline for US stablecoin rules

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Agencies face a July 18 deadline on GENIUS Act stablecoin rules. An OCC notice puts rulemaking back on the clock.

The update landed July 15. It signals fresh movement on reserves, issuer capital, and payment‑stablecoin licensing. See the OCC notice for scope.

This is about clarity, not a quick price pop. The rules will shape where capital can move and who can issue.

Who’s in focus

- Stablecoin issuers

- Banks and trust companies

- Payment firms and on‑ramps

- Exchanges and treasury teams

What traders should watch

- Draft language on eligible reserves and custody arrangements

- Capital requirements or limits for issuers

- Licensing or charter pathways for payment‑stablecoins

- Implementation timelines and transition risk

Why it matters now

- The July 18 deadline is a concrete milestone

- Markets have been sensitive to macro, ETF flows, and regulatory signals

- Any credible step on stablecoins can shift liquidity and positioning

Bottom line

The OCC has put a date on the board. If agencies hit the July 18 mark, the market gets a clearer read on reserves, capital, and licensing for payment‑stablecoins. Source and details: OCC notice on GENIUS Act stablecoin rulemaking.