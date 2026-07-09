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German government drains seized Bitcoin wallet to zero, easing Bitcoin sell pressure

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Germany’s seized wallet hits zero; exchange-flow sell risk fades

Germany’s seized Bitcoin wallet tracked by Arkham is now empty. Arkham shows the monitored address at zero balance on its entity page.

This clears one of the most visible sovereign sell overhangs. The market loses a daily, trackable source of forced supply.

Transfers from the government-linked addresses to venues like Coinbase and Kraken made selling risk obvious in real time. Each move pressured price as traders priced in potential sales per Arkham traces.

Now the feed quiets. ETF flows, miner selling, and other legacy distributions still matter. But this specific wallet stops dominating headlines.

The next test is demand. If buyers absorb supply without that exchange-flow drag, sentiment can turn. If weakness persists, the issue was broader than Germany.

Arkham indicates the German wallets have reached the end of the selloff cycle here.

The balance drop removes a highly visible sovereign supply overhang from the market.

Traders will watch if Bitcoin trades cleaner without repeated exchange-bound flows.

On-chain intel remains central. Government balances, exchange deposits, and custody shifts are now part of the live tape via Arkham.

Source: Arkham Intelligence