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Germany cuts seized Bitcoin balance below 20% easing sell pressure

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Germany’s seized BTC wallet drops below 20%; supply overhang seen easing.

Arkham data shows Germany-linked wallets now hold less than 20% of the seized Bitcoin balance. The market has treated recent transfers as sell pressure; a shrinking balance points to exhaustion. Arkham’s Germany wallet explorer.

This is not a guaranteed price signal. Mt. Gox repayments, miners, ETFs, and macro flows still matter. The difference now is visibility.

Germany-linked wallets hold under 20% of seized BTC, per Arkham.

Transfers were read as a major source of sell pressure.

If balances keep shrinking, traders may start pricing the end of this overhang.

A sub-20% balance shifts the read. The worst of this specific supply event may be closer to passing.

It turns an open-ended fear into one with an endpoint. That change can affect positioning.

Do not overstate certainty. Treat this as a visible supply overhang nearing exhaustion.

The confirmed part deserves coverage. Speculation needs caution.

From here, watch follow-through. If the source data, filings, or on-chain records keep moving the same way, it can build into a larger trend.

If it stalls, it’s a snapshot of attention on July 8. Not a complete trend.

The useful work is connecting the update to liquidity, positioning, and flows. Without pretending one headline controls the market.

Next, watch who reacts and how. Builders, exchanges, funds, wallets, regulators, and large holders.

Potential follow-through:

A second filing or dashboard update.

Another wallet move.

Stronger market reaction.

A new governance vote.

Source: Arkham. Article by News Desk, edited by Samuel Rae.