Goldman CEO backs CLARITY Act as Democrats and Dimon oppose

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Goldman’s Solomon backs CLARITY Act as Senate Democrats balk

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon endorsed the revised CLARITY Act in a Politico interview. Seven Senate Democrats immediately opposed the draft, calling it a partisan bill weak on ethics and consumer protection.

Solomon said he is “very supportive of moving the Clarity Act forward,” framing it as needed market structure for digital assets. Source: Politico interview via X post.

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon took the opposite view in May. He warned the bill lets crypto firms pay interest like banks without equal safeguards and said he’d have “nothing to do with it.” Source: Fox Business interview.

Bank trade groups echoed Dimon this week. They argued the latest draft still threatens local lending through treatment of crypto rewards. Source: Politico.

Seven Senate Democrats — Angela Alsobrooks, Cory Booker, Catherine Cortez Masto, Ruben Gallego, John Hickenlooper, Mark Warner, Raphael Warnock — said the text falls short on ethics, consumer protection, illicit finance, conflicts, and market integrity. Source: Politico.

Booker called the bill a Republican-only draft. He said only a bipartisan path can pass. Source: Politico.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said on X the bill is “dead on arrival” and does not stop President Donald Trump from profiting from crypto. Democrats want state attorneys general, not only DOJ, to enforce ethics provisions. Source: Warren on X.

Key swing: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand did not sign the Democratic letter, leaving a procedural path to bipartisan talks. Sen. Cynthia Lummis countered that the bill is legitimate and that Trump agreed to ethics limits for federal officials. Source: Politico.

What this means for crypto investors:

- First public split among top Wall Street CEOs on crypto market structure. Goldman signals openness to a CFTC-forward regime. Source: X post.

- Senate path remains uncertain before August recess. Democratic objections focus on enforcement and ethics, not just market plumbing. Source: Politico.

- Near-term price impact mixed. Positive for institutional adoption narrative if momentum holds; negative if partisan deadlock stalls rulemaking.