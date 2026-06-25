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Grayscale highlights revenue-generating crypto protocols amid US regulatory clarity

**Grayscale highlights undervalued revenue-generating crypto protocols**

Grayscale sees several crypto networks with recurring fees and real usage trading at attractive valuations. The firm ties this view to potential US regulatory clarity.

The report singles out **DeFi** projects and infrastructure protocols with measurable transaction revenue. In tighter liquidity conditions, these assets may outperform purely narrative-driven tokens.

If US legislation like the CLARITY Act advances, institutional investors could more easily assess the legal status of such protocols. This would remove a key barrier to capital allocation, especially for tokens with clear fee streams.

Grayscale frames these protocols as comparable — though imperfectly — to software, exchange, or financial infrastructure businesses.

The takeaway for traders:

Focus on altcoins with durable revenue, not just community sentiment

Regulatory clarity could boost institutional adoption

Market conditions favor projects with provable usage and income

This aligns with broader market themes — regulation tightening, institutional products integrating into financial rails, and liquidity shifts impacting token selection.

Source: Grayscale