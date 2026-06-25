Grayscale highlights revenue-generating crypto protocols amid US regulatory clarity
**Grayscale highlights undervalued revenue-generating crypto protocols**
Grayscale sees several crypto networks with recurring fees and real usage trading at attractive valuations. The firm ties this view to potential US regulatory clarity.
The report singles out **DeFi** projects and infrastructure protocols with measurable transaction revenue. In tighter liquidity conditions, these assets may outperform purely narrative-driven tokens.
If US legislation like the CLARITY Act advances, institutional investors could more easily assess the legal status of such protocols. This would remove a key barrier to capital allocation, especially for tokens with clear fee streams.
Grayscale frames these protocols as comparable — though imperfectly — to software, exchange, or financial infrastructure businesses.
The takeaway for traders:
- Focus on altcoins with durable revenue, not just community sentiment
- Regulatory clarity could boost institutional adoption
- Market conditions favor projects with provable usage and income
This aligns with broader market themes — regulation tightening, institutional products integrating into financial rails, and liquidity shifts impacting token selection.
Source: Grayscale