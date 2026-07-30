Investor shares 15 timeless principles for long-term success

Visualizing 15 Timeless Investing Principles

- Not investing is risky

- How taxes affect compounding

- Compounding is beautiful

- Let your winners run

- Don’t chase the next hot thing

- The return needed to recover losses

- The psychology of market cycles

- Investing is not gambling

- Don’t follow the crowd

- Always invest during stock market crashes

- Investing vs. trading

- Buy stocks when consumer sentiment is low

- True wealth is being able to spend time with loved ones

- The longer your time horizon, the better

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