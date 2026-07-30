Investor shares 15 timeless principles for long-term success
1 min
Visualizing 15 Timeless Investing Principles
- Not investing is risky
- How taxes affect compounding
- Compounding is beautiful
- Let your winners run
- Don’t chase the next hot thing
- The return needed to recover losses
- The psychology of market cycles
- Investing is not gambling
- Don’t follow the crowd
- Always invest during stock market crashes
- Investing vs. trading
- Buy stocks when consumer sentiment is low
- True wealth is being able to spend time with loved ones
- The longer your time horizon, the better
👉 Check it out
#InvestingPrinciples