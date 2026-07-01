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Jefferies flags 48% Polymarket odds amid narrowing Senate timeline for CLARITY Act

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Jefferies cuts CLARITY Act odds to 48% as Senate window shrinks to ~20 days

Jefferies warned on June 30 the CLARITY Act faces a tighter Senate path. Prediction odds for 2026 enactment fell to 48% from 70% in mid‑May, with roughly 20 legislative days left before August recess (Polymarket odds; CoinDesk tweet on Jefferies alert; Coinspeaker).

The bill cleared the House on July 17, 2025, 294–134. It passed Senate Banking on May 14, 2026, 15–9. It hit the Senate floor calendar on June 1, 2026 (Coinspeaker).

It needs 60 votes. At least seven Democratic crossovers. Sticking points remain. Floor time is tight. Scheduling already slipped once (Coinspeaker on the sticking points).

Key gating issues:

- Ethics provisions (Coinspeaker breakdown)

- Illicit finance language (Coinspeaker breakdown)

- Whether stablecoin issuers can pay yield (Coinspeaker breakdown)

Jefferies says a miss before August risks a 2027+ push if Democrats retake the Senate. The bank flags elevated market volatility around the process (CoinDesk tweet on Jefferies alert; Coinspeaker).

Passage vs. delay

- Passage would codify a market structure. It would give banks, asset managers, and exchanges clearer authority to scale tokenization, custody, staking, and lending. It would also set a decentralization test that ETF counsel say is needed to extend spot approvals beyond bitcoin and ether to large caps like SOL and AVAX. BlackRock’s recent product tweaks show how fast new ETFs can launch once rules solidify (Coinspeaker; Coinspeaker on BlackRock ETF moves).

- Delay keeps U.S. crypto under reversible agency guidance. Compliance teams may throttle initiatives while legal risk stays case‑by‑case (Coinspeaker).

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce struck an optimistic note. “I’m still optimistic it will get done this summer” (Bitcoin Magazine tweet).

Equities in focus

Jefferies highlights volatility risk in listed crypto plays. Circle (CRCL), Coinbase (COIN), and Bullish (BLSH) are the near‑term names to watch (Coinspeaker).

For Circle, the current text would restrict third‑party rewards on USDC holdings, a near‑term headwind. A delay extends runway to diversify revenue and scale payments (Coinspeaker).

What to watch next

The July text release and Senate vote timing will be the next hard signal for odds. The market will likely reprice on any shift in the floor schedule (Coinspeaker on timeline catalysts).