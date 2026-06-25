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Polish crypto exchange Kanga secures Latvian MiCA license for EU services

**Kanga secures Latvian MiCA license for EU-wide crypto services**

Polish-founded crypto exchange Kanga has obtained a Class 3 MiCA license in Latvia, according to the Latvijas Banka registry. The approval gives the exchange a regulatory base to operate across all 27 EU member states under the bloc’s new unified crypto framework.

MiCA replaces fragmented national rules with one harmonized rulebook for crypto-asset service providers. With Latvian authorization, Kanga can **passport** its services across the European Economic Area, subject to compliance notifications — a strategic advantage in avoiding service disruptions.

Licensing is becoming a competitive edge. Exchanges now vie not only on pricing and listings, but on regulatory continuity. Institutions favor licensed counterparties, and users seek platforms with stable access.

Across Europe, major players are consolidating applications while smaller firms seek jurisdictions for faster entry into MiCA compliance. Early license holders can market regulatory certainty, while those lagging risk losing market share, banking access, or product availability.

The move signals concentration ahead in the EU exchange market — with winners likely to be those securing licenses before enforcement tightens.